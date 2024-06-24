Farm Bureau Day today at Bartholomew County 4-H Fair

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Bartholomew County Farm Bureau Day.

The midway opens at 5 p.m. with Dollar Day today and $2 tickets per ride.

Entertainment tonight includes Green Timbe Music featuring Louis and Teresa Green at the Farm Bureau Building, Fishers of Men Christian contemporary music at the David Boll Theatre and Three Bar J Rodeo at the Grandstands, all starting at 7 p.m. this evening.

You can get more information at https://bartholomewcountyfair.com/