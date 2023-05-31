Family Film Festival kicks off for free next week in North Vernon

A summer full of free family movies will kick off next week at North Vernon’s Park Theatre Civic Centre.

The Free Family Film Festival will be going on each Wednesday from June 7th through July 26th. More than 4,000 children are expected to take part in the festival. The theater uses state of the art projection and sound systems, organizers say. The festival gives children who may not have a chance to attend a movie at a theater a chance to see them on the big screen.

The first film will be “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

Movies are shown twice every Wednesday. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the movie starting at 10 a.m. in the morning, followed by afternoon movies with the doors opening at 1 p.m. and the movies starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office.

A concession combo for children is $2 and includes a small popcorn, drink and bite-size candy.

Other upcoming movies include:

June 14: “The Bad Guys” (PG)

June 21: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG)

June 28: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (PG)

July 5: “Mummies” (PG)

July 12: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

July 19: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG)

July 26: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG)

You can get more information by calling the theater at 812-346-0330.