Family fight leads to two felony arrests
Two people were arrested on felony charges last week after a family fight in North Vernon.
North Vernon police announced on Friday that officers were called last Monday afternoon to a home on West Hayden Pike on a report of a fight between family members. Police found several people who had been involved in a physical conflict and determine a domestic battery had taken place.
Robert Brooks and Autumn Hood were both taken into custody and arrested on felony charges of domestic battery.