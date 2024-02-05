Family escapes from early morning fire near Taylorsville

Smoke alarms allowed a family to escape from an early morning fire Saturday near Taylorsville.

According to the German Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the home fire at just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning on County Road 650N east of Taylorsville. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. The homeowner said that they were woken by the smoke alarm and were able to evacuate the family, which included four children.

Firefighters fought through heavy smoke and high heat to find the fire in the kitchen which they quickly put out. A search of the home found that three dogs, two cats and a pet lizard were all safe.

Medics from Columbus Regional Health treated one person at the scene for a minor injury.

Firefighters say that working smoke detectors save lives and that the homeowner’s quick actions prevented a tragedy.

Also working at the scene were the Clifford and Edinburgh fire departments along with Bartholomew County deputies and Edinburgh police.