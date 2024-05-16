Fallen officers to be remembered at Friday ceremony

Local law enforcement officers will be holding a memorial service Friday morning in downtown Columbus to recognize officers who have fallen in the line of duty in the last year.

According to the Columbus Police Department, this year’s service will honor 137 fallen law enforcement officers, including seven from Indiana. Those to be honored include

Deputy Timothy J. Guyer of Johnson County.

Deputy Sheriff John Durm of Marion County.

Sgt. Heather Glenn with the Tell City Police Department.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron N. Smith.

Michael R. Keel with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey.

Deputy Asson Hacker of Vanderburgh County.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Public Safety Plaza at Second and Jackson Streets in Columbus.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.