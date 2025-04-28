Fallen Greensburg firefighter to be recognized

A fallen firefighter from Greensburg will be among eight Hoosiers recognized this weekend at the 44th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

According to the organization, 70 firefighters will be honored who died in the line of duty last year along with 70 who died in previous years. Among those being recognized will be Ralph F. Meyer of the Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. He was 72 when he died in December, after suffering a heart attack hours after fighting a structure fire in Decatur County. Meyer was the former fire chief.

The memorial weekend event is Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information here: https://www.firehero.org