Fake vehicle registration leads to drug-related charges

A Crothersville man was arrested on drug-related charges after Seymour police noticed he was driving a vehicle with a fake registration.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officer stopped the vehicle on Wednesday and found out that the driver, 30-year-old DerekDwayne L. Crossman had never had a driver’s license. A department police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed drug paraphernalia. Crossman was taken into custody and when he was searched before going to jail, police say they discovered he was carrying methamphetamine.

Crossman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.