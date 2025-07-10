Fairlawn Presbyterian offering Memory Cafe for dementia patients and caregivers

The Dementia Friendly Bartholomew County coalition and Fairlawn Presbyterian Church are teaming up to offer a Memory Cafe Friday at the church.

According to the Dementia Friendly Bartholomew County coalition, the programs are called the Memory Cafe, and are meant to offer social gatherings for those living with memory loss and for their caregivers.

Friday’s session will feature a pet therapy program. Sue Lamborn with the local coalition says that “Pet Therapy can be beneficial for individuals with dementia by improving mood, facilitating social interaction, and reducing anxiety..”

Other upcoming sessions will include an Exercise Class on Friday, August 8.

The Memory Cafe program will be open the second Friday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, on Fairlawn Drive.