Fair for mothers’ health to be held Thursday at Donner Center

There will be a resource fair tomorrow aimed at pregnant and new mothers at Donner Center in Columbus.

The Bumps and Babies Family Resource Fair is organized by CareSource, a nonprofit health plan, in partnership with Safe Kids Bartholomew County, Dorel Juvenile Group and Healthy Communities at Columbus Regional Health. The goal is to provide education on how to best support health before, during and after pregancies. Topics will include breastfeeding support, car seat safety, and insurance. There will also be prizes, food and kids activities.

The fair will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Donner Center off of 22nd Street in Columbus. The event is free and you are invited to attend. Space is limited. You can find a link to register here: