Extreme heat expected this weekend; Heat advisory goes into effect

It is going to be hot this weekend and into early next week.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory starting Saturday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday evening.

According to forecasters, the temperatures are going to be in the low 90s, but high humidity is going to make it feel as high as 103 in the afternoons. If you have to be outside, you should take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. They say to limit any strenuous activities to early morning or evening. You should also wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Make sure you drink plenty of fluids and check in on relatives or neighbors who might be especially vulnerable.