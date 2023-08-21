Extreme heat, dangerous ozone in forecast for this week

We are going to see some dangerously hot weather lasting through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory from now to Wednesday morning and that will be followed with an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday through Thursday evening. During the head advisory, it will feel like it is 107 and during the excessive heat watch, heat indexes will be up to 110.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department is suggesting that you take precautions in these possibly dangerous weather conditions.

You should make sure that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or sports drinks. You should wear light clothing, use sunscreen and wear sunglasses if you have to be outside. You should also schedule any outdoor work or activities during cooler parts of the day. And make sure to take frequent breaks.

In addition to the scorching heat, it is going to be hard to breath for some people.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for our area today. That means that a combination of high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ground-level ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors.

High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.

The alert is in effect until midnight.

You can get more information at SmogWatch.IN.gov.