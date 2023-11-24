Exhibit Columbus wrapping up downtown installations this weekend

You only have through this weekend to check out the installations that are part of Exhibit Columbus in the downtown area.

The city has 13 installations, including the four J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize Recipients, seven University Design Research Fellows, the High School Design Team, and Communication Design.

Sites featured in this year’s installations include the Bartholomew County Public Library, The Commons, Mill Race Center, Mill Race Park, Ovation Plaza, Cummins Parking Garage, Cummins Headquarters office building, Hotel Indigo and the Columbus Area Visitors Center.

The Landmark Columbus Foundation oversees the annual Exhibit Columbus events in the city. Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits at landmarks around the city the next year. The theme for this year’s installations is Public by Design.

The Exhibit Columbus displays are set to conclude after Sunday.

You can find out more about the installations and events at https://www.exhibitcolumbus.org