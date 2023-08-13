Exhibit Columbus work closing downtown intersection

Starting on Monday, the intersection at Fourth and Washington Streets in downtown Cplumbus will be closed as crews work on an Exhibit Columbus installation at the location.

According to the city engineer’s office, work at the intersection will start Sunday night with the staging area fenced off as preparations are made for the build. The entrance to The Commons off of Fourth Street will remain open and the sidewalk along Fourth Street will also remain open so pedestrians can still access the area while the installation is constructed.

Called InterOculus, organizers say that the canopy installation will use the intersection’s existing street poles and piggyback on their infrastructure. The design is meant to make a community destination and it is inspired by designs such as the Roman Pantheon and Miami and Shawnee wigwams. The work is being done by Taylor Brothers Construction Co.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday the intersection will be closed to vehicles.