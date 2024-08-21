Exhibit Columbus opens applications for university fellows

Organizers of Exhibit Columbus have opened the competition for University Design Research Fellows for the next two year cycle of the exhibition.

The Landmark Columbus Foundation is looking for full-time university/college professors in the United States to participate. More than $100,000 will be awarded to professors from any area of design, architecture, art, or landscape architecture. The open competition hopes to attract the most innovative and thoughtful ideas that connect to this cycle’s theme of “Yes And…”

Those awarded a fellowship will be paired with a community partner. The goal is to enhance the downtown and create a more welcoming, diverse, accessible, and active city. Organizations and/or businesses have been invited to apply to become an Exhibit Columbus Community Partner and to host a fellowship installation.

The fellowship professors will take part in several Exhibit Columbus events including this year’s symposium, and next year’s design presentations culminating in the downtown installations to be created in the fall of 2025.

According to organizers, since 2016, the Landmark Columbus Foundation has invested more than $600,000 in growing the University Design Research Fellowship. They say the process and projects provide quality educational opportunities for university students, which have translated into inspiring installations.

Exhibit Columbus works in two year cycles, with a symposium year of planning and discussions with selected designers, followed by a year with installations at various architectural and significant locations around the city.

You can get more information at landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org.