Exhibit Columbus offers schedule details for designs unveiling

Exhibit Columbus is outlining more details about its upcoming design installation preview event coming up on February 25th.

Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits at landmarks around the city the next year. This year is an installation event. The theme for this year’s installations is Public by Design.

Activities will kick off with coffee and pastries from Lucabe Coffee at 8 a.m. followed by four sessions;

Session One 8:30 am – 10:45 am

Communication Design, Signals, Chris Grimley

PAU | Practice for Architecture and Urbanism

Molly Hunker and Greg Corso (Syracuse University)

Joseph Altshuler and Zack Morrison (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

Session Two 11:15 am – 12:45 pm

Jessica Colangelo and Charles Sharpless (University of Arkansas)

Halina Steiner, Tameka Baba, Forbes Lipschitz, and Shelby Doyle (The Ohio State University and Iowa State University)

Studio Zewde

Lunch 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm

Session Three 1:45 pm – 3:15 pm

PORT

Esteban Garcia Bravo and Maria Clara Morales (Purdue University)

High School Design Team

Session Four 3:45 pm – 5:30 pm

Deborah Garcia (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Katie MacDonald and Kyle Schumann (University of Virginia)

Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

with the first starting at 8:30 a.m. and a second morning session starting at 11:15. After lunch provided by Fresh Take Kitchen, afternoon sessions will be at 1:45 and at 3:45, with the event ending at 5:30.

You will be able to preview the design concepts for the 13 installations that will open on August 26th this fall. Those will include the four J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize Recipients, seven University Design Research Fellows, the High School Design Team, and Communication Designer. The designers will unveil their proposals and discuss the process that led to the designs.

The event will be held at The Commons in downtown Columbus.

You can get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org.