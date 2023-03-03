Exhibit Columbus designs on display online

Organizers of Exhibit Columbus are unveiling the designs for the installations that will be going up at Columbus landmarks late this summer.

After a public display last weekend, the group now has sketches and computer renderings of the designs up on its website. There will be an exhibition opening the installations on August 25th and 26th.

Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits at landmarks around the city the next year. This year is an installation event. The theme for this year’s installations is Public by Design.

The city will have 13 installations, including the four J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize Recipients, seven University Design Research Fellows, the High School Design Team, and Communication Design.

The sites to be featured include the Bartholomew County Public Library, The Commons, Mill Race Center, Mill Race Park, Ovation Plaza, Cummins Parking Garage, Cummins Headquarters office building, Hotel Indigo and the Columbus Area Visitors Center.

You can get more information and see the designs at exhibitcolumbus.org.

Photo: 街 Machi installation by High School Design Team, courtesy of Exhibit Columbus