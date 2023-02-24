Exhibit Columbus design presentations set for Saturday

A reminder that Exhibit Columbus will be holding its design presentations on Saturday — a chance for you to see the exhibits that will be installed at city landmarks this fall, hear from the designers and give your own thoughts on the projects.

Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits at landmarks around the city the next year. This year is an installation event. The theme for this year’s installations is Public by Design.

Activities will kick off with coffee and pastries at 8 a.m. followed by four sessions with the first starting at 8:30 a.m. and a second morning session starting at 11:15 a.m.. Afternoon sessions will be at 1:45 and at 3:45 p.m., with the event ending at 5:30 p.m.

You will be able to preview the design concepts for the 13 installations that will open on August 26th.

The design presentations event will be held at The Commons in downtown Columbus.

You can get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org.