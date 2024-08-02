Exhibit Columbus Announces 2024-2025 Curatorial Theme

Exhibit Columbus has announced the curatorial theme for their 2024-25 cycle of events. The theme for this cycle is called Yes And.

According to Exhibit Columbus, Yes And is an invitation to explore the legacy of Columbus by adding to the multiple and overlapping lives of buildings and spaces.

This theme will be the driving force in all aspects of Exhibit Columbus for their October and February Design Presentations and for the Exhibition that takes place between August 15th and November 30th in 2025.

All three events take place in downtown Columbus and will be free and open to the public.

For more information you can visit the Exhibit Columbus Website at landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org/exhibit-columbus.