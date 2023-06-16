Event grant applications open through Visitors Center

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is looking for applicants for the next round of its Support Grant Program.

According to the center, grants are intended to develop events such as festivals which generate out-of-county visitor spending in Bartholomew County.

The next cycle of applications, are due on or before July 15th. Awards will be announced by August 15th.

You can find a link to the grant application here: https://columbus.in.us/grants-info For more information you can call 812-378-2622.