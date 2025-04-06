Evacuations encouraged in Bartholomew County; Shelter opens

Bartholomew County emergency officials are encouraging residents of the neighborhoods most affected by the major flooding on East Fork White River tonight to evacuate.

According to Bartholomew County Emergency Management, a shelter will be open at St. Peter’s Lutheran School at 719 5th Street in Columbus for those that will be impacted by flooding.

Residents in the Garden City, Walesboro, Bethel Village, Southern Crossing, South Gladstone, County Road 325W, Lowell Road, and State Road 46 neighborhoods are encouraged to evacuate until the water recedes.