Ethnic Expo launches today with new, returning activities

The streets around Columbus City Hall will be bustling this weekend with Ethnic Expo kicking off at 11 today.

This year will feature three stages and 15 entertainment acts, 39 food vendors and 17 market vendors.

Jody Coffman, organizer of the event for the city, talks about some of the activities going on today and tomorrow.

If you haven’t been in the area recently, Jody Coffman, organizer of the event for the city, explains what the completion of the 1821 Trail behind City Hall brings to the Ethnic Expo experience.

This is the 40th year for the festival. Events kick off starting at 11 today and run through 10 tonight and Saturday night. Tonight’s headline entertainment will be Brett Wiscons taking the main stage at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday you can see Bashiri Asad starting at 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.

You can get more information at ethnicexpo.org