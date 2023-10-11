Ethnic Expo kicks off on Friday in downtown Columbus

Ethnic Expo gets underway on Friday in the streets around Columbus City Hall.

Ethnic Expo, in its 38th year, celebrates the traditions and customs of more than 30 countries with residents who live in Columbus. It includes food, music and vendor booths.

Japan is the host country for this year’s festival. The country will be represented at the festival by the Columbus Japanese Business Association. As host country, the food and culture of Japan will be featured in the Host Country Corner of the festival village and will be celebrated with entertainment on the main stage.

Jody Coffman, organizer of the festival for the city, explains that the Japanese themed entertainment on Friday includes Spirit Bomb, a band that plays themes from Japanese animation, known as anime:

Spirit Bomb takes the stage at 8:30 Friday night.

Coffman explains that the Southern Indiana Taiko drum troupe will be performing Saturday evening.

The Taiko performance is at 6:15 and the workshop starts at 7

There will not be a parade, nor fireworks this year.

You can pick up lunch starting at 11 a.m. Friday morning. The festival runs through Saturday night.

For more information you can go to https://www.ethnicexpo.org

Photo courtesy of Southern Indiana Taiko.