Ethnic Expo kicks off on Friday in downtown Columbus

Ethnic Expo gets underway Friday in downtown Columbus. Entertainment this year will include a new third stage for performances over the two day festival and there will be more booths for food and shopping.

Jody Coffman, organizer of the event for the city, explains.

This is the 40th year for the festival which unfolds in the streets around City Hall. Unlike in previous years, there is no host country, instead all of the previous hosts are being celebrated, Coffman said.

Entertainment Friday night will include the Cummins Diversity Choir, Mariachi Sol Jalisciense, belly dancing and belly dancing workshop and Marisa Fullenkamp with headliner Brett Wiscons taking the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

Events kick off with lunch starting at 11 a.m. and run through 10 p.m. each night. The event is free and you are invited to attend.