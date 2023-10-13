Ethnic Expo begins this morning, downtown streets closed

A reminder that Ethnic Expo gets underway this morning in downtown Columbus.

This year’s host country is Japan. Events in the streets around Columbus City Hall start at 11 a.m. this morning. You will see downtown streets closed during the two-day festival, including Washington Street south of Second Street and First Street between Jackson and Franklin Streets.

Tonight’s headline entertainment is anime cover band Spirit Bomb starting at 8:30 p.m. at the City Hall plaza stage.