Escaped work crew inmate recaptured

Jackson County authorities say an inmate has been recaptured after walking away from a work crew Wednesday.

According to the Jackson County dispatch center, Michael D. Anderson is an inmate from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility who had been on a work detail near the Vallonia Tree Nursery. He was last seen near Starve Hollow at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers announced yesterday afternoon that he had been recaptured.

Anderson is serving three years in custody for two charges of burglary.