Emergency workers to hold Sept. 11 ceremony at Columbus City Hall

Columbus emergency workers will be observing the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks with a ceremony at the Columbus City Hall plaza.

The outdoor ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., on Sept. 11th with a moment of silence at the moment the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. There will also be a dispatch over the emergency radios honoring the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that day in the attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and on Flight 93, that crashed in Pennsylvania.

Members of the Columbus Fire Department and Police Department Color Guard will take part in the ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to last about 30 minutes. The rain location will be the Cal Brand meeting room in City Hall.