Emergency officials warn of possibly dangerous storms Wednesday

Emergency officials urge you to be prepared for two major rounds of bad weather on Wednesday.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that the first round of storms are expected tomorrow morning from 6 to noon bringing small hail and heavy rain. But the worst weather is expected to move through our area from 6 at night until 2 Thursday morning. Those storms are expected to bring straight line winds of 70 to 80 mph, large hail and flash flooding and possible tornadoes.

Heavy rain is expected to continue Thursday through Saturday. With the rain falling on already saturated ground, minor to moderate flooding is expected on area rivers and streams through the weekend.

Officials say that now is the time to prepare yourself. They say you should have multiple ways available to receive weather forecasts and alerts. They also warn that tornado sirens are meant to be heard outside and cannot be relied on if you are inside of a building.

You should have a location designated as your safe spot at home and at work. A basement or storm shelter is best, but an interior room, stairway or hall without a window or door to the outside is also acceptable.