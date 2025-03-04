Emergency officials warn of elevated fire risk, gusty winds

State and local emergency officials are warning of an elevated risk of fires this afternoon and evening.

According to forecasters, we will continue to see warm and dry air ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Drying small fuel will combine with gusty winds and low humidity to raise the possibility of spreading any fires that start. And those fires could spread quickly.

They urge you not to discard any smoking materials or matches outside while the danger continues.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible this afternoon through this evening. Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and overnight.

Photo: Columbus firefighters battled a large grass fire on U.S. 31 in February 2024. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department