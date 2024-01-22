Elwood Staffing acquires Ohio based staffing agency

Columbus-based Elwood Staffing is announcing that it is acquiring a staffing network based in Cincinnati.

The company announced today that it is acquiring BelFlex Staffing Network which provides commercial staffing and flexible workforce solutions. Elwood says BelFlex has been a leader in light industrial commercial staffing for 35 years.

The company will continue to operate under the BelFlex brand but will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Elwood Staffing.

The acquisition will add 26 branch locations in 19 new markets for Elwood primarily throughout the Midwest and Southeast. This is Elwood’s 20th acquisition and the company will have more than 215 offices and operate in 33 states.