Elizabethtown water customers under boil advisory

Some Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. customers in the Elizabethtown area are under a boil water advisory.

The water company says a water main was damaged southwest of Elizabethtown leading to low water pressure and outages. Customers who were affected by the water outages are under a boil water advisory. The affected area includes County Road 475 south to 500 South and Road 300 E.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

The boil water advisories are in effect until noon Tuesday

For more information, you can call the water utility at 812-526-9777.