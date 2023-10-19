Elizabethtown man killed in work accident

An Elizabethtown man died yesterday in an accident at an Edinburgh company.

66-year-old Charles D. Carson was pronounced dead at the scene of the industrial accident on North County Road 250W by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident was reported at about 12:08 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Carson had been working on the shop floor when a large piece of metal suspended from a crane struck him in the head.

Edinburgh firefighters, medics and police responded to the accident and provided aid but couldn’t save Carson.

The coroner’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and x-rays and toxicology results are still pending.