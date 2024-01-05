Elizabethtown area under boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water customers in the Elizabethtown area area will be under a boil water advisory for 48 hours.

According to the utility, a contractor hit a water main in the area Thursday morning. The water outage affected customers on County Roads South 500 East, East 600 South, and East 700 South. Crews worked to restore service in the area and the 48 hours will start from the time the service was restored.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.