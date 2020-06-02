Election update: Workers tallying more than 8k Bartholomew mail-in votes

Poll workers at the Bartholomew County Courthouse are tallying record numbers of mail-in votes today, in a race to get that completed by this evening.

County Clerk Jay Phelps says that there have been more than 8,000 early votes by mail-in ballots and 2,000 early votes by voting machine at Donner Center over the past week. Crews from the clerk’s office have taken over Judge Worton’s courtroom to tally all the votes.

Polls close at 6 this evening.

Note: This story will be updated