Election officials look to safety of vote locations, security of process

Bartholomew County election officials have given extra attention to security during Election Day tomorrow.

Bartholomew County Clerk Shari Lentz, who oversees the county’s election process, explains that her office has been working with state and local officials to ensure voting locations are secure on Election Day.

Lentz said there have been incidents in the past with some candidate supporters causing concerns outside of polling locations, but those have been minor and were quickly addressed.

Lentz also explained that the voting systems in place in Bartholomew County have been tested and certified as accurate.

The city of Columbus and the Columbus police department issued statements in eight languages on Saturday, explaining that “community leaders are committed to ensuring fair and secure elections.” It also urged everyone to “Remember that although we may not agree, we are all part of a community that rises above differences through kindness, respect and shared purpose.”

Early voting wraps up at noon today at Donner Center. Polls will be open from 6 to 6 tomorrow. In Bartholomew County you can vote at one of 14 vote centers around the county.