Eighth Street closing today for sculpture relocation

You will see traffic restrictions today on Eighth Street between Brown and Lindsey Streets in downtown Columbus.

According to the city engineer’s office, the street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. today while crews install the Flamenco sculpture in its new home in the median leading into Mill Race Park.

The red, metal statue previously was located outside the Commons at Fourth and Washington Streets. It was removed earlier this year due to maintenance and is being relocated as part of a gateway improvement effort on the north end of Mill Race Park.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Arts Council.