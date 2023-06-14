Education group leader honored for community service

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus has recognized the long-time leader of the Community Education Coalition with an honorary associates of science degree in community service.

The school announced that John Burnett received the honor at the college’s recent commencement ceremony for providing leadership across the region in developing high-quality learning systems that support learners of all ages. Burnett previously served as the president and CEO of the Community Education Coalition for more than two decades and is now executive vice chairman. He also served on the Ivy Tech Columbus Campus Board of Trustees in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.

According to the school, Burnett helped shape the region’s community learning system and its alignment with economic growth and improved quality of life.

Under Burnett’s leadership, the coalition secured millions of dollars in grants to drive innovation and to support programming, equipment, and other needs for Ivy Tech and other schools.

Photo courtesy of Ivy Tech. Dr. Stephen Combs presents an honorary associates of science degree in community service to John Burnett at the school’s recent commencement ceremonies.