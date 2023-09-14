Edinburgh to receive $50k planning grant from state

Edinburgh is receiving a $50,000 grant from the state to develop community and economic development projects.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is announcing $318,310 in planning grants to seven communities through the Community Development Block Grant program through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The planning grants are meant to encourage communities to plan for long-term community development with the aid of experts and community input.

Denny Spinner, executive director of the state office, said he is encouraged to see “Hoosier cities and towns work towards their long-term visions and local community development needs.”

Edinburgh was awarded the $50,000 through the comprehensive planning grant program which helps communities to evaluate their assets and to identify opportunities to address current needs. Those needs can be in areas such as land use, government capacity, public services, placemaking, economic development, housing, transportation, agriculture, natural resources, broadband access and historic resources.