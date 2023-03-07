Edinburgh police dogs get protective vests

Edinburgh police dogs Skye and Kira have received bulletproof and stab protecting vests, through the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s group from Massachusetts.

Skye’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Ben Bertram”. Kira’s vest recognizes Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Diesel who died in November 2020 while pursuing a suspect.

The organization was founded in 2009 and provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,800 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The custom-fitted armor weighs about 5 pounds. The agency accepts donation and $960 will sponsor one vest.

The program is open to U.S. police dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Dogs with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department