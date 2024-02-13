Edinburgh police dog to received protective vest

The Edinburgh Police Department’s police dog Xta will be receiving a bulletproof and stab protecting vest.

According to the department, Xta’s vest is sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s. The vest is expected to be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

The not-for-profit group from Massachusetts provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,400 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The group also announced recently that a police dog in Elkhart has received a vest that will be embroidered in memory of Diesel, a Bartholomew County police dog killed in 2020 by a vehicle while trying to capture a suspect on Interstate 65.

The organization accepts donations and $985 will sponsor one vest.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org