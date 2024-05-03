Edinburgh police dog receiving health insurance through grant

Edinburgh police dog Xta is receiving a grant to help pay for medical insurance.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, the Healthcare for K9 Heroes grant comes from the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K-9’s group, which also recently provided the dog with a bullet and stab protective vest. The Healthcare for K9 Heroes medical insurance program covers annual policy premiums.

Law enforcement dogs two to seven years old, who have previously received one of the group’s vests are eligible for the insurance grants. The insurance is through Trupanion and covers illnesses and injuries, including those sustained in the line of duty, as well as diagnostic testing and therapies.

The not-for-profit group accepts donations to provide vests and insurance. You can find more information at www.vik9s.org.