Edinburgh police dog receives protective vest

The Edinburgh Police Department’s police dog Xta has received a bulletproof and stab protecting vest.

The not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s group from Massachusetts provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies.

According to the department, XTA’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

The group has provided more than 5,500 vests to K9s in all 50 states. The organization accepts donations and $985 will sponsor one vest.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department