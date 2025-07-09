Edinburgh outlets outage causing fire alarm scare

Authorities say that there was not a fire at the Indiana Premium Outlets mall in Edinburgh last night, but a power outage and possible power surge set off alarms.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, multiple fire departments responded to the scene but there was no fire. Instead a power outage caused problems in the area. Trafalgar firefighters say that they were called out to the alarm at about 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. They put up ladders and helped secure rooftop units, and then went to the Hampton Inn to secure rooftop units there and elevators.

Edinburgh authorities say that fire departments from Columbus, Nineveh, Needham, Amity and German Township were also called out.

Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Fire Department