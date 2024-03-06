Edinburgh looking for community thoughts on future plans

The town of Edinburgh is looking for your thoughts on the proposed comprehensive plan for the community.

According to the town, Edinburgh is working on the comprehensive plan which would outline a future vision for the community and help guide government decisions on growth and development. Organizers of the survey say the plan will also help residents and business owners better understand decisions made by community leaders.

The town has contracted with HWC Engineering and the survey is one part of the information gathering which will also include conversations with community members and analyzing community data.

The deadline to take the survey is March 31st. You can take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XVKHP7B