Edinburgh canine officer dies after bout with pneumonia

Edinburgh’s police dog Kira has died after a short illness.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, Kira and her handler, Officer Ryan Coy, were taking part in monthly training on Thursday when she became ill. She was taken to a veterinarian hospital where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and an infection. Treatments were not successful and she died on Saturday in the arms of her handler and in the company of officers from several departments.

Edinburgh police thanked Lawrence police officer Adam Hazlewood, Bartholomew County Deputy Jessica Pendleton along with Bartholomew County units and Hope Police Department, as well as Andy Grider from 31 Auto for their support.