Edinburgh begins Christmas tree collection routes

Edinburgh will begin collecting Christmas trees for recycling starting today.

According to town officials the tree collection program will run from Wednesday through January 19th. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel. They can not be in bags.

After they are collected, the trees will be chipped and disposed of at the yard waste facility.

Artificial trees will not be collected.

You can get more information on the town website at https://www.edinburgh.in.us