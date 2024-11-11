Economists to give update on local forecast Wednesday

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the IU Columbus Division of Business will be holding their annual Economic Outlook Panel and Luncheon on Wednesday.

The event brings in experts from IU faculty and the Kelley School of Business to forecast the 2025 economic conditions.

Dr. Steven Mohler from IU Columbus explains:

Proceeds from the Columbus event support scholarships for business students at IU Columbus. Individual tickets are $40

The event will be from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at The Commons. You can buy tickets or get more information at columbus area chamber dot com.