Eclipse weekend camping spots opening Friday for Hoosier National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service is going to begin taking reservations later this week for Hoosier National Forest campgrounds during the April total solar eclipse.

According to the agency, all developed campground campsites will be available by reservation only from March 29th through April 10th. That is due to the high number of visitors expected in southern Indiana to view the eclipse. This includes campsites which have previously been designated as first come, first served. The agency says the sites are expected to fill quickly.

The reservations will be phased in with the first batch including Blackwell, Hickory Ridge, Shirley Creek, Youngs Creek, Saddle Lake, German Ridge and Buzzard Roost campgrounds. The next phases will be announced through Forest service social media platforms.

According to the agency, the reservations will available starting on Friday at 7 in the morning. You can make a reservation at https://www.recreation.gov

The eclipse is Monday April 8th and the path will encompass most of the Hoosier National Forest. Our area is in the path of totality and visitors will likely double the local population for the weekend. The next full solar eclipse in our area will be August of 2044.