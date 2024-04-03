Eclipse weather looking good for Central Indiana

The National Weather Service says our area has some of the best prospects in the country of having a clear view of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The agency is forecasting that cloud cover will affect views of Monday’s total solar eclipse for many areas, with clouds most likely from Texas through southern Arkansas along with parts of the Ohio Valley. The regions with the best chances for clear skies are Central Indiana, northern New England, Upstate New York, and southern Missouri.

This will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in the U.S. since 2017. The next visible total solar eclipse for the contiguous U.S. won’t take place until 2044.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks