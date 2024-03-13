Eclipse efforts to give tips at historical society talk

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting an expert on eclipses next week to talk about the upcoming April 8th phenomena.

Steve Haines of the Indiana Astronomical Society will be covering topics such as what is an eclipse, how to observe it and photograph it and what to expect the day of the event. Haines is a 10-year member of the Indiana Astronomical Society and chairman of the group’s eclipse committee.

The talk will be on Tuesday March 19th, starting at 5 p.m. in the afternoon at the historical society museum on Third Street in Columbus. It is free and you are invited to attend.