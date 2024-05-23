Eastern Bartholomew Water issues boil water advisory

Some Eastern Bartholomew Water customers are under a boil water advisory through Friday afternoon.

According to the utility, the boil water advisory comes after a contractor cut into a water main. The affected area is on South County Road 650E from Base Road to State Road 46. That includes homes on County Road 100S, east of U.S. 31 and homes on Webbs Way.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.